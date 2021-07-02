Bargain shares: Built for a material recovery

Contracts exchanged on former Homebase site in Walthamstow and build contract awarded.

Inland poised to sign a £41.9m contract with a major housing association.

Net debt cut 10 per cent to £133m and forecast to fall below £100m by September.

Full-year profit guidance maintained.

On first glance, an interim pre-tax loss of £5.8m on 30 per cent higher revenue of £78m looks a poor result from Inland Homes (INL:54p), a south-east England-focused housebuilder and brownfield land developer. However, there are timing issues that impacted the figures, the most significant of which was the delay in the receipt of a £4.5m asset management fee relating to planning consent at the former Homebase site in Walthamstow. The payment was received two weeks after Inland’s 31 March 2021 period end following receipt of planning consent for 583 units on the site, hence the delay.

More importantly, Inland has exchanged contracts to sell 355 private units for £116m on the site, split £27.5m for the land and a build contract of £88.5m. This takes the group’s partnership housing contract income forward order book to £140m. Inland is also at an advanced stage of negotiations with a major housing association to deliver the remaining homes on the inner-city site. The £41.9m contract is expected to be signed shortly. As the Walthomstow scheme and others progress, then Inland will receive further milestone payments under its asset light management contracts.