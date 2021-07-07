A smart play on the office property market recovery

Adjusted pre-tax profits of £3.2m beats analysts’ estimates by 18.5 per cent.

Rent collection 91.5 per cent and 96.4 per cent occupancy rates.

Portfolio valued on running yield of 6.6 per cent and attractive reversionary value of 8.3 per cent.

Portfolio outperforms MSCI All Property Index for fifth consecutive year.

Annual dividend raised 22 per cent to 6.5p.

Circle Property (CRC:195p), an internally managed Jersey-registered property company that actively manages a £132m portfolio of well-located regional office properties, has outperformed the benchmark MSCI All Property Index for the fifth consecutive year. True, like-for-like valuations still declined by 1.8 per cent due to yield shifts and led to a 3.8 per cent fall in net asset value (NAV) per share to 274p, but this was far better than peers and the MSCI index (6.1 per cent decline).

High occupancy rates of 96.4 per cent across a portfolio of 13 highly reversionary regional properties, of which 88 per cent are located in Milton Keynes, Maidenhead, Birmingham and Bristol, combined with robust rent collection rates (91.5 per cent), drove up annual rental income 2 per cent to £7.7m and helped full-year adjusted pre-tax profits (pre-portfolio fair value movements) increase by a third to £3.4m.