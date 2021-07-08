Tap into US infrastructure with CRH

Increased exposure to infrastructure

The US could account for 80 per cent of profits by 2025

IC TIP: Buy at 3,675p Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Structural growth and rising infrastructure spending Growing US exposure Improving margins Fragmented markets Bear points Cyclical vulnerability

Dual-listed in London and Dublin, CRH (CRH) is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials, with leading positions in Europe and North America. Operating across 29 countries, the group provides aggregates such as granite and limestone, as well as asphalt, cement, concrete and paving. Its products are used in everything from roads and bridges to schools and houses.