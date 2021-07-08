/
Tap into US infrastructure with CRH

The building materials supplier is well-positioned to benefit from higher infrastructure spending across the Atlantic
July 8, 2021
  • Increased exposure to infrastructure
  • The US could account for 80 per cent of profits by 2025
IC TIP: Buy at 3,675p
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points

Structural growth and rising infrastructure spending

Growing US exposure

Improving margins

Fragmented markets

Bear points

Cyclical vulnerability

Dual-listed in London and Dublin, CRH (CRH) is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials, with leading positions in Europe and North America. Operating across 29 countries, the group provides aggregates such as granite and limestone, as well as asphalt, cement, concrete and paving. Its products are used in everything from roads and bridges to schools and houses.

