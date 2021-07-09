Bargain shares: engineered for a strong recovery

Ohio-based Switchback trading ahead of expectations

Order intake significantly higher across all regions year on year

Order book above level at start of the year

Potential for earnings upgrades

Mpac (MPAC:480p), a small-cap niche packaging engineering business that offers customers digital solutions for artificial intelligence-enabled equipment and robotics in their production facilities and warehouses, is on track to deliver a material rebound in profits this year. It is primed to maintain the momentum for years to come, too.

Ahead of interim results on 2 September, Mpac’s pre-close trading update revealed that order intake across all regions has been materially above the Covid-19-impacted prior half-year, and that the current order book is above the opening level (£55.5m) at the start of 2021. Over half of Mpac’s revenue is generated in North America, a region that is enjoying a robust economic recovery following last year’s recession. In addition, the successful integration of Ohio-based Switchback has not only added breadth to Mpac's carton and end-of-line solutions, and provides access to a wider potential customer base to build sales in North America, but last September’s $13.3m acquisition continues to trade ahead of expectations.