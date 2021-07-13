Bargain shares: Backing litigation funding winners

Third major litigation finance agreement in past seven weeks

Follow-on $300m third-party fund to launch as soon as final investments selected for the original $150m fund are approved by the investment committee

Litigation Capital Management (LIT:121p), a provider of litigation financing that enables third-parties to pursue and recover funds from legal claims, has entered its third major litigation finance agreement in the past seven weeks.

The company has agreed to provide a litigation finance facility to Edward Vermeer and David Boyle in an application to commence a collective action launched in the Competition Appeal Tribunal against Govia Thameslink Railway and its parent companies, The Go-Ahead Group and Keolis (UK) Ltd. The facility will fund a claim alleging Govia abused its dominant position in the market for rail services on the London-Brighton mainline, in breach of the Competition Act 1998.