An agricultural commodity opportunity

I’m writing from my balcony again, this time in London – and this week comes with some travel advice. If you’re going to go away, either do so for a week or not at all. I need a holiday to recover from the boredom of filling in forms, taking tests, more forms, more tests… clearly there is a case for staying in the UK until this blows over.

In just a few days (for the first time since early 2020) there will be no restrictions. 'Freedom Day', or so it’s called. Restaurants and bars will be able to cater for as much demand as they can handle, theatres will begin again in earnest, and life will start to go back to what used to be normal.