Play the PE fund march with MJ Hudson

Private equity funds are busy right now. This is what happens when low interest rates combine with an ocean of yield-hungry capital and a pandemic-induced dent to valuations. The UK, seen as a friendly environment for acquirers, has lately become a highly active feeding ground for these funds.

Tip style Value Risk rating High Timescale Short Term Bull points Selling picks and shovels to PE

Strong earnings growth projected

Discount to Sanne bid multiple

Accruing a dividend Bear points Limited free cash generation

Choppy recent advisory trading

But how do ordinary retail investors get in on the action? One way is to invest in one of the private equity investment trusts that trade in public markets. Another strategy might be to simply buy the FTSE 350 Index and wait for the next wave of takeover offers.