How can we get £80,000 a year and inflation-beating growth?

These investors want an annual income of £80,000 and a return equivalent to inflation plus 2 per cent to 4 per cent
To get that level of income they don't necessarily need to beat the market
They hold too many investments
Reader Portfolio
Hugh and his family 57
Description
Pensions, Sipps, Isas and trading account invested in funds and shares, bonds, cash, residential property.
Objectives
Annual income of £80,000 from investments, tax efficiency, return equivalent to inflation plus 2 to 4 per cent, help son build up deposit to buy home and long-term savings.
Portfolio type
Investing for income
Hugh is age 57 and retired. His wife works in a public sector role and earns £100,000 per year. She will retire in six to 18 months and receive a defined benefit pension of around £35,000 a year. Their son is a student.