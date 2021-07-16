/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

How can we get £80,000 a year and inflation-beating growth?

These investors want income of £80,000 a year and an inflation-beating return
How can we get £80,000 a year and inflation-beating growth?
July 16, 2021
By Chris Dillow and Dennis Hall

These investors want an annual income of £80,000 and a return equivalent to inflation plus 2 per cent to 4 per cent

To get that level of income they don't necessarily need to beat the market

They hold too many investments

Reader Portfolio
Hugh and his family 57
Description

Pensions, Sipps, Isas and trading account invested in funds and shares, bonds, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Annual income of £80,000 from investments, tax efficiency, return equivalent to inflation plus 2 to 4 per cent, help son build up deposit to buy home and long-term savings.

Portfolio type
Investing for income

Hugh is age 57 and retired. His wife works in a public sector role and earns £100,000 per year. She will retire in six to 18 months and receive a defined benefit pension of around £35,000 a year. Their son is a student.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data