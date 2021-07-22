Private equity rewards with less risk via ICG Enterprise

- Private equity is a rewarding asset class and has prospered in the past year
- ICG Enterprise Trust mitigates its risk via diversification
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
- Combines concentrated bets with diversification
- Mitigates risk with an onus on defensive growth
- Continues to offer a cheap entry point
Bear points
- Potential share price volatility
Loudly as they might protest, private equity investors have struggled to shake off a reputation as the face of predatory capitalism. This has become clear in the case of WM Morrison (MRW), whose major shareholders recently warned that any takeover must not allow private entities simply to load the supermarket chain with debt or sell off its property portfolio. Elsewhere, angst continues to build about the consequences of a private equity 'feeding frenzy' in the UK.