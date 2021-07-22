Private equity rewards with less risk via ICG Enterprise

Private equity is a rewarding asset class and has prospered in the past year

ICG Enterprise Trust mitigates its risk via diversification

Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Combines concentrated bets with diversification

Mitigates risk with an onus on defensive growth

Continues to offer a cheap entry point Bear points Potential share price volatility

Loudly as they might protest, private equity investors have struggled to shake off a reputation as the face of predatory capitalism. This has become clear in the case of WM Morrison (MRW), whose major shareholders recently warned that any takeover must not allow private entities simply to load the supermarket chain with debt or sell off its property portfolio. Elsewhere, angst continues to build about the consequences of a private equity 'feeding frenzy' in the UK.