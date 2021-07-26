Bargain shares: Building momentum

Assets under management (AUM) surge £761m (19 per cent) to record £4.7bn in first half.

AUM organic growth of £457m (12 per cent).

Post period ended oversubscribed £100m equity raise for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund.

Second sustainable infrastructure fund to launch in the second half.

Gresham House (GHE:915p), a fund manager specialising in renewable energy generation, solar power, wind, forestry, infrastructure funds and public and private equity investment strategies, has delivered eye-catching organic growth in assets under management (AUM). Buoyed by double-digit organic growth in six months to 30 June 2021, closing AUM of £4.7bn is only £100m shy of analysts’ year-end estimates.

True, the earnings accretive acquisition of Republic of Ireland-based Appian Asset Management for an initial €4.55m (£4m) completed at the end of June and added AUM of €396m (£340m), including a forestry portfolio. However, Appian also delivered £37m AUM organic growth since the acquisition was announced at the end of December.