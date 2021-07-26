Will my number of holdings detract from performance?

This investor wants to grow his Sipp and Isas to supplement his retirement income and have the possibility of retiring early
His portfolios have too many holdings which mean fees will stack up and out performance will be diluted
He could consolidating them into a smaller number of broad funds
Isas and pensions invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property.
Grow Sipp and Isas to fund non-essential spending in retirement, semi-retire before pension retirement age, average annual total return of 5% a year. Set up business, home improvements, further study, holidays, pay off mortgage by time retire, grow son's Jisa so he doesn't have to work during university term.
Craig is age 38, has worked part time for four years and earns £29,000 a year. Until recently, his wife had been earning about £75,000 a year but is now setting up her own business.