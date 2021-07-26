/
Will my number of holdings detract from performance?

This investor is concerned that he has too many holdings
July 26, 2021
By Chris Dillow and Adrian Lowcock

This investor wants to grow his Sipp and Isas to supplement his retirement income and have the possibility of retiring early

His portfolios have too many holdings which mean fees will stack up and out performance will be diluted

He could consolidating them into a smaller number of broad funds

Reader Portfolio
Craig and his family 38
Description

Isas and pensions invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property. 

Objectives

Grow Sipp and Isas to fund non-essential spending in retirement, semi-retire before pension retirement age, average annual total return of 5% a year. Set up business, home improvements, further study, holidays, pay off mortgage by time retire, grow son's Jisa so he doesn't have to work during university term.

Portfolio type
Portfolio simplification

Craig is age 38, has worked part time for four years and earns £29,000 a year. Until recently, his wife had been earning about £75,000 a year but is now setting up her own business.

