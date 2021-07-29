tinyBuild: the new gamer on the block

tinyBuild is the newly-quoted video-game developer on Aim

A focus on own-IP coupled with scope for multi-media growth looks compelling

Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Transition from third-party games developer to own-IP

Healthy pipeline of upcoming game releases

Wider video game boom and M&A activity in the industry Bear points Video games must be well received by gamers and pundits

Acquisition risks

London's stock market has become a feeding ground for big video games companies. In the space of less than a year, two foreign businesses have scooped up a London-listed developer. Electronic Arts (US:EA) snapped up racing game specialist Codemasters for £945m toward the end of 2020, and this month Chinese tech giant Tencent (HK:700) reached a takeover agreement with Sumo (SUMO) that has valued it at £919m.