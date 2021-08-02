How can I get an income of £15,000 to £18,000 a year from my Isa?

This investor wants to boost his state pension entitlement and get an income of £15,000 to £18,000 a year from his Isa

If he adds some of his cash savings to his investment Isa it could generate the necessary amount

He could also consider selling portions of investments which have grown

Reader Portfolio Richard 60 Description Isa invested in shares and funds, overseas equity holding, cash, residential property. Objectives Boost state pension entitlement, £15,000 to £18,000 annual income from Isa, grow Isa income in line with inflation and protect capital value over the medium term, fund travel and leisure, cover large expenses including possible care costs, not spend much time managing investments when retired. Portfolio type Investing for income

Richard is age 60 and has not had any income since the outbreak of Covid-19 last year other than what his individual savings account (Isa) has generated. His home is worth about £400,000 and mortgage-free.