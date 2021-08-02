How can I get an income of £15,000 to £18,000 a year from my Isa?

- This investor wants to boost his state pension entitlement and get an income of £15,000 to £18,000 a year from his Isa
- If he adds some of his cash savings to his investment Isa it could generate the necessary amount
- He could also consider selling portions of investments which have grown
Reader Portfolio
Richard 60
Description
Isa invested in shares and funds, overseas equity holding, cash, residential property.
Objectives
Boost state pension entitlement, £15,000 to £18,000 annual income from Isa, grow Isa income in line with inflation and protect capital value over the medium term, fund travel and leisure, cover large expenses including possible care costs, not spend much time managing investments when retired.
Portfolio type
Investing for income
Richard is age 60 and has not had any income since the outbreak of Covid-19 last year other than what his individual savings account (Isa) has generated. His home is worth about £400,000 and mortgage-free.