Bargain Shares: Playing the commodities super cycle

Sandfire materially upgrades resource estimate at A4 project in Kalahari Copper Belt, Botswana

Metal Tiger raises £2.7m at 20p a share to fund further investments.

UK investors have yet to cotton onto the significance of the latest resource estimate from Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR), a mining and exploration group that is developing the T3 Copper-Silver and A4 projects in the Kalahari Copper Belt, Botswana.

Metal Tiger (MTR:22.5p), an Aim-traded investment company primarily focused on undervalued natural resources opportunities, holds 6.14m shares in the A$1.3bn market capitalisation Australian Stock Exchange-listed company worth A$43.5m (14p a share) in addition to a capped US$2m Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on Sandfire’s T3 Motheo Project, and an uncapped 2 per cent NSR over 8,000km2 of Sandfire’s adjacent licence holdings, which includes the A4 resource area.