/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

Brave deep value with JP Morgan Russian Securities

Unloved JP Morgan Russian Securities looks a good value play with useful income too
Brave deep value with JP Morgan Russian Securities
August 5, 2021
  • While the risks are high, Russian stocks still look very cheap
  • Possible tender offer limits the downside

If you want an investment trust whose shares offer a high yield, trade on a wide discount to net assets and offer notable capital growth potential, take a look at JP Morgan Russian Securities (JRS). True, the trust invests in a volatile and concentrated market with significant political risks, so its shares are only appropriate for adventurous investors with a high risk tolerance. And a large exposure to oil and gas companies might be enough to deter environmentally-focused investors. 

Owing to its heavy exposure to oil & gas, banks and mining, the Russian stock market is a strong play on a cyclical recovery and this sector mix also tends to make it look cheaper than other countries. However – unlike in the US and the wider emerging markets region – the Russian market is currently relatively cheap compared with its historic valuations. The price-to-book ratio of the MSCI Russia Index is 1.1 times, compared with a 25-year average of 1.3 times and a range of 0.9 times to 7.2 times, according to Mick Gilligan, head of managed portfolio services at Killik and Co. Meanwhile, the price-to-book ratio of the S&P 500 index of US stocks is currently the highest it has been since the dotcom boom at 4.7 times, according to FactSet data.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data