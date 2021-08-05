Brave deep value with JP Morgan Russian Securities

While the risks are high, Russian stocks still look very cheap

Possible tender offer limits the downside

If you want an investment trust whose shares offer a high yield, trade on a wide discount to net assets and offer notable capital growth potential, take a look at JP Morgan Russian Securities (JRS). True, the trust invests in a volatile and concentrated market with significant political risks, so its shares are only appropriate for adventurous investors with a high risk tolerance. And a large exposure to oil and gas companies might be enough to deter environmentally-focused investors.

Owing to its heavy exposure to oil & gas, banks and mining, the Russian stock market is a strong play on a cyclical recovery and this sector mix also tends to make it look cheaper than other countries. However – unlike in the US and the wider emerging markets region – the Russian market is currently relatively cheap compared with its historic valuations. The price-to-book ratio of the MSCI Russia Index is 1.1 times, compared with a 25-year average of 1.3 times and a range of 0.9 times to 7.2 times, according to Mick Gilligan, head of managed portfolio services at Killik and Co. Meanwhile, the price-to-book ratio of the S&P 500 index of US stocks is currently the highest it has been since the dotcom boom at 4.7 times, according to FactSet data.