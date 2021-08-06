How should I allocate my Sipp for an income of £55,000 a year?

Objectives

Take the maximum possible PCLS at age 55 to help pay off mortgages and build up cash savings, grow Sipp enough to compensate for PCLS withdrawal and last until 90s, income of £55,000 a year from Sipp from age 61, mitigate pensions lifetime allowance charge, cover annual allowance charges, fund home improvements, save into pensions for children, help children with university costs and home purchases, leave inheritance to children.