Exploiting an earnings upgrade opportunity

Earnings accretive acquisition of three oncology brands.

Potential to cross-sell and expand into existing distribution network.

Pre-close trading update set to prompt material earnings upgrades.

New £50m revolving credit facility provides funding for further acquisitions.

Aim-traded Venture Life (VLG:92p), a developer, manufacturer and distributor of products for the self-care market, is set to release a pre-close trading update in the coming weeks. Buying the shares ahead of the announcement is likely to prove a shrewd move.

That’s because we are guaranteed some hefty earnings upgrades from house broker Cenkos Securities who has yet to update forecasts even though Venture has made two earnings accretive acquisitions since early summer. As I noted previously, the £36m acquisition of BBI Healthcare, a highly profitable global market leading women's health and diabetes/energy management company, should add around £2m of cash profit to Cenkos’ current full-year cash profit forecast of £7m (‘On the upgrade’, 7 June 2021). The deal was financed entirely from the £36m Venture raised in a placing and open offer at 90p a share last autumn to fund its acquisition strategy.