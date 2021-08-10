/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
managing your money

When to take dividends from your own company

Make sure that your company is financially able to pay you dividends
When to take dividends from your own company
August 10, 2021

There can be tax benefits for business owners if they receive part of their remuneration in the form of dividends

It is very important to make sure that your company has the necessary distributable reserves to pay the dividends

If you opt to do this also make sure that you do not miss out on potential pension contributions

If you own your own company it could be beneficial to take part of your remuneration as dividends rather than salary. After you have offset salary against the annual Personal Allowance, which is £12,570 for the 2021/2022 tax year, income tax rates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are higher than dividend tax rates, as follows:

 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data