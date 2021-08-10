When to take dividends from your own company

There can be tax benefits for business owners if they receive part of their remuneration in the form of dividends
It is very important to make sure that your company has the necessary distributable reserves to pay the dividends
If you opt to do this also make sure that you do not miss out on potential pension contributions
If you own your own company it could be beneficial to take part of your remuneration as dividends rather than salary. After you have offset salary against the annual Personal Allowance, which is £12,570 for the 2021/2022 tax year, income tax rates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are higher than dividend tax rates, as follows: