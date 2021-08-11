/
Bargain shares: Smart buying opportunity ahead of broker upgrades

Efficiency Market Theory dictates that all publicly available information should be priced into a share price. However, EMT has flaws in Simon Thompson’s small-cap and micro-cap hunting ground, as our stock picking expert highlights yet another market mispricing opportunity to exploit.
August 11, 2021

Efficiency Market Theory (EMT) dictates that all publicly available information should be priced into a company’s share price. However, EMT has flaws in my small-cap and micro-cap hunting ground, otherwise I would not be able to regularly flag up market mispricing investment opportunities.

For instance, there can be a lag between a company making an announcement which has positive implications on its earnings and the market reacting. One explanation is that small-caps are under researched, so investors are reliant on a paucity of broker coverage. Furthermore, sometimes analysts hold back upgrading their numbers until a company releases financial results, so although we are guaranteed upgrades then only investors closely following its progress are aware of this fact. Exploiting information voids is a strategy I adopt because it de-risks the investment, and can deliver attractive risk:adjusted returns in a short time frame, too.

A good example is Venture Life (VLG:92p), a developer, maker and distributor of products for the self-care market, that is set to release a pre-close trading update in the coming weeks that will undoubtedly lead to earnings upgrades as I highlighted (‘Exploiting an earnings upgrade opportunity’, 10 August 2021). It’s not an isolated example either.

