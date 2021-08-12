Bargain shares: A Ben Graham value play

Net asset value per share declines 11 per cent to 214p due to weakness in listed investment portfolio.

Post period end follow-on investments in both Artios and Imara.

Cash pile and listed portfolio back up 92 per cent of market capitalisation.

Unlisted portfolio in the price at just 25 per cent of its carrying value despite multiple catalysts for valuation upside.

Arix Bioscience (ARIX:165p) is the laggard in my 2021 Bargain Shares Portfolio after the share price pulled back below my 168p advised buy in price following interim results from the venture capital company. Arix holds a diversified portfolio of unlisted and listed investments in early stage biotechnology businesses targeting cutting edge advances in life sciences.

Share price weakness in four of its Nasdaq quoted investee companies, the decision to close-down another company after reviewing initial pre-clinical work, and adverse foreign currency movements accounted for £28m, £7.5m and £2.5m valuation reversals, respectively, in the first half of 2021. The negative impact was partly offset by £5.5m net gains on other investee companies, but closing net asset value (NAV) of £281m (214p a share) was still well shy of Peel Hunt’s forecast range (£300m to £310m).