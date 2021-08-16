Beware a bargain when tempted by a platform promotion

You can learn a lot about a platform by assessing what promotions it offers

It is rarely likely to be a good idea to base an investment decision on a special offer

According to a survey by RetailMeNot, nearly 70 per cent of millennials look for a deal before making a purchase and two-thirds of consumers have made a purchase they weren't originally planning to make, solely based on finding a coupon or discount.

It’s all very well to do this with one-off transactions, but when investing you should not base your decisions on what appear to be bargain offers made by your platform. The notorious Stanford Marshmallow experiment springs to mind, where children were offered a choice between one small but immediate reward, or two small rewards if they waited for a period of time. In follow-up studies, the researchers found that children who were able to wait longer for the preferred rewards tended to have better life outcomes.