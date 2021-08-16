Tapping into climate change and 5G growth

I try to take a thematic view when stock picking as well as scouring the market for under-priced investment opportunities that fit my value focused approach.

When the two are aligned it can lead to dramatic re-ratings, Israeli-based technology group MTI Wireless Edge (MWE:76p) being a case in point. The share price has surged 90 per cent since I initiated coverage (Alpha Report: ‘Tapping into 5G and climate change technologies’, 4 Sep 2020), but still offers 33 per cent upside to my 100p target.

MTI’s impressive interim results highlighted the ongoing structural growth drivers across all three of its divisions: global warming and climate change; increased defence budget spending; and demand for next generation 5G networks. The positive outlook also underpins house broker Allenby Capital’s forecasts that point to annual pre-tax profit rising by a fifth to US$4.9m on 6 per cent higher revenue of US$43.4m. On this basis, expect earnings per share (EPS) of 3.27p and a 10 per cent dividend hike to 2p a share. For 2022, Allenby pencils in EPS of 3.59p and a net cash pile of US$12.2m (10p a share), implying the shares are rated on 18 times cash-adjusted forward earnings, hardly exacting for an income paying technology company.