Venture Life: Investors overlook massive earnings upgrades

Cenkos upgrade current year Ebitda forecast from £7m to £8.4m and operating profit estimate from £4.6m to £5.6m.

2021 EPS upgraded from 3.79p to 4.53p, implying 10 per year-on-year growth (Cenkos)

2022 EPS estimate of 6.21p introduced for 2022 factoring in full 12-month contribution from 2021 acquisitions and modest growth in legacy business (Cenkos).

Net debt of £5m post acquisitions set to fall to around £2.1m by year-end.

It’s not often that a company releases a trading update, analysts upgrade their current year EPS estimates by 19 per cent and introduce estimates that indicate 38 per cent EPS growth next year, and the share price sheds a third of its value. However, that is exactly what has happened to Aim-traded Venture Life (VLG:65p), a developer, manufacturer and distributor of products for the self-care markets.

Clearly, investors have been spooked by news of materially lower sales of hand sanitising gels and sales of the company’s Dentyl products to its Chinese partner. In the first half of 2021, these two segments delivered £0.3m of combined revenue, down from £5.5m in the first half of 2020, which explains why Venture’s first half revenue declined from £16.8m to £13.8m. Please note the latter figure includes a £1.1m revenue contribution from the recent acquisition of BBI Healthcare, a highly profitable global market leading women's health and diabetes/energy management company. Excluding these revenue streams, Venture’s other legacy businesses performed well, delivering 9 per cent higher revenue of £12.4m in the six-month period.