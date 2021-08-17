Five contrarian value shares

344 per cent 10-year total return versus 93 per cent from the FTSE All-Share

All investing is value investing…

…except when it’s not

20 new contrarian value ideas including the all-important top five

Some people like to say all investing is value investing. Essentially this is an argument built on semantics, but for me, such a sweeping interpretation of value investing is in danger of missing the point. The “all-investing” position confuses what I would regard as the niche activity of value investing with valuation.

That’s because my understanding of value investing, and this week's screen's understanding of value investing, centres on the idea of reversion to the mean; a view of value investing that’s by no means novel.