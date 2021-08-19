Back small-cap innovators via Herald Investment Trust

Herald Investment Trust provides exposure to exciting sectors in "old economy" markets

Growing overseas exposure

IC TIP: Buy Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Route to innovative companies in "old economy" markets

Diversified play on growth sectors

Flexible approach and strong track record Bear points Could struggle in a renewed market rotation

If the UK market still looks cheap, it also remains a long way from offering stockpickers the excitement on offer in the US. World leading "new economy" names remain a rare sight in the domestic market, even if some believe the recent flotations of Deliveroo (ROO) and Darktrace (DARK) have set a new direction of travel. More old-fashioned sectors continue to dominate the market, from banks to miners.