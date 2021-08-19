Back small-cap innovators via Herald Investment Trust

- Herald Investment Trust provides exposure to exciting sectors in "old economy" markets
- Growing overseas exposure
IC TIP: Buy
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
- Route to innovative companies in "old economy" markets
- Diversified play on growth sectors
- Flexible approach and strong track record
Bear points
- Could struggle in a renewed market rotation
If the UK market still looks cheap, it also remains a long way from offering stockpickers the excitement on offer in the US. World leading "new economy" names remain a rare sight in the domestic market, even if some believe the recent flotations of Deliveroo (ROO) and Darktrace (DARK) have set a new direction of travel. More old-fashioned sectors continue to dominate the market, from banks to miners.