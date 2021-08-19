/
Back small-cap innovators via Herald Investment Trust

Herald looks like a good way to tap into niche areas of tech and disruptive sectors
August 19, 2021
  • Herald Investment Trust provides exposure to exciting sectors in "old economy" markets
  • Growing overseas exposure
IC TIP: Buy
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Route to innovative companies in "old economy" markets
  • Diversified play on growth sectors
  • Flexible approach and strong track record
Bear points
  • Could struggle in a renewed market rotation

If the UK market still looks cheap, it also remains a long way from offering stockpickers the excitement on offer in the US. World leading "new economy" names remain a rare sight in the domestic market, even if some believe the recent flotations of Deliveroo (ROO) and Darktrace (DARK) have set a new direction of travel. More old-fashioned sectors continue to dominate the market, from banks to miners.

