The big rebuild

Infrastructure can offer attractive yields and capital growth

Understanding the business model is crucial for successful investing

Has there ever been a better time to invest in infrastructure? Insatiable appetite for infrastructure investment trusts – which have raised £1.4bn in initial public offerings and £3.2bn in secondary sales over the past year – suggests many investors are bullish. Of the 30 or so infrastructure investment trusts listed in the UK, nearly half were launched within the past five years.

There’s nothing like a good crisis to get the government spending on big, tangible projects. While “levelling up” and an “infrastructure revolution” have long been part of Conservative government rhetoric, real commitments were set out in March last year when Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced plans to pump £640bn into the UK’s roads, railways, schools, hospitals and power networks by the end of this parliamentary term. This makes it the UK’s largest ever infrastructure spending scheme, tripling the average over the last 40 years in real terms, Sunak says. The UK Infrastructure Bank opened for business this summer too, as the government tries to channel more private sector investment into the sector.