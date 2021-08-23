Bargain shares: On the earnings upgrade

Earnings momentum is the key driver of share prices which is why I am always on the look-out for companies that are likely to overdeliver. BATM Advanced Communications (BVC:91p), a provider of medical laboratory systems, diagnostic kits, cyber security and network solutions, has done just that. Buoyed by high single-digit underlying revenue growth on sharply higher profit margins, the board has upgraded annual cash profit guidance by 20 per cent.

House broker Shore Capital raised full-year cash profit estimates from $23.5m to $28.4m, up from $19.9m in 2020, on revenue of $138m (£101m). On this basis, expect 2021 pre-tax profit to rise by 70 per cent to $23m and deliver earnings per share (EPS) of 3c. Admittedly, a non-core business disposal boosts the profit number, but on a like-for-like basis analysts still upgraded their cash profit estimate by 16 per cent to $15.4m.

Moreover, they pushed through high single-digit cash profit upgrades for 2022 (to $18.1m) and 2023 (to $25.9m). Strip out net cash of $59.6m (10p a share), and BATM is rated on 18 times 2023 cash profit estimates even though analysts expect “further upgrade opportunities in coming reporting periods.” The upgrade cycle has further to run. It’s not the only one either.