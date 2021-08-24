Bargain Shares: On the technology beat

- NAV per share surges 23 per cent in first six months of 2021.
- Massive valuation uplifts on stakes in Bolt and PandaDoc following successful equity funding rounds.
- Profitable exits from two investee companies.
- 20 investments worth $21.4m made in 2021.
TMT Investments (TMT:898¢), a venture capital company that invests in high-growth, internet-based companies, has reported a 23 per cent rise in net asset value (NAV) from $177.9m to $218.6m (749¢ a share) in the first six months of 2021, buoyed by eye-watering gains on two its largest holdings.
The major contributors were global ride-hailing and food delivery company Bolt ($30m valuation uplift to $66.2m on TMT’s 1.42 per cent stake), and proposal automation and contract management software provider PandaDoc ($10.4m uplift to $14m on TMT’s 1.32 per cent). Both investee companies completed equity funding rounds at significant premiums to the pre-money valuations used in TMT’s carrying valuations, thus highlighting the conservative nature of its accounting practises.