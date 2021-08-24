Bargain Shares: On the technology beat

NAV per share surges 23 per cent in first six months of 2021.

Massive valuation uplifts on stakes in Bolt and PandaDoc following successful equity funding rounds.

Profitable exits from two investee companies.

20 investments worth $21.4m made in 2021.

TMT Investments (TMT:898¢), a venture capital company that invests in high-growth, internet-based companies, has reported a 23 per cent rise in net asset value (NAV) from $177.9m to $218.6m (749¢ a share) in the first six months of 2021, buoyed by eye-watering gains on two its largest holdings.

The major contributors were global ride-hailing and food delivery company Bolt ($30m valuation uplift to $66.2m on TMT’s 1.42 per cent stake), and proposal automation and contract management software provider PandaDoc ($10.4m uplift to $14m on TMT’s 1.32 per cent). Both investee companies completed equity funding rounds at significant premiums to the pre-money valuations used in TMT’s carrying valuations, thus highlighting the conservative nature of its accounting practises.