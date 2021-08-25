A copper bottomed investment

Commodity prices have come off the boil over the summer. Concerns that the US Federal Reserve may withdraw its US$120bn per month bond buying spree that was launched in response to Covid-19 is one reason why. The US Dollar Index has risen 3 per cent since late May, strength of the greenback being a headwind for US Dollar denominated commodity prices.

However, the thinking here is counterintuitive. That’s because the Fed will only start winding down QE programmes, so tightening monetary policy, if it believes the US economy has hit escape velocity (positive for commodity demand), and rising inflationary risk is no longer transitory. The consensus is that inflationary pressures will start to abate next year, while rising Covid-19 case numbers (due to the spread of the Delta variant), coupled with slowdowns in the international recovery, are likely to support a more conservative approach to tapering QE.

Interestingly, investment bank Goldman Sachs believes that copper inventories have been falling rapidly in China (implying strong end market demand in a country that accounts for 40 to 50 per cent of global demand), and now predict a rally back to May’s record highs ($10,620 per tonne target) by year-end. This could be an opportune time to gain some exposure.