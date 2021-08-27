Hunting value, finding lots

A strong 12 months with a 42 per cent total return vs 36 per cent from the market

A 147 per cent return since inception seven years ago vs 78 per cent from the market

Simply loads of new ideas for value fans

When accountancy professor Joseph Piotroski came up with his system to identify companies with improving prospects, he married it with a measure of value that was highly regarded among academics at the time: the price-to-book (P/BV) ratio.

The P/BV ratio is great in theory. The book value of a company should tell investors two important things. One is an indication of what value may be salvageable for shareholders in the doomsday scenario that the company goes out of business. The other more important thing the ratio should indicate is the size of the asset base from which a company seeks to generate profits. Often value stocks have seen profitability sag, so having an idea about the raw potential for profit in sunnier times can be extremely helpful.