Should I take my pension's tax-free cash at age 55?

- This investor may retire in two years
- Taking his pensions tax free cash entitlement could help finance this
- Holding assets which are not correlated to equities could help to diversify his investment portfolios
Reader Portfolio
Douglas and his wife 52 and 46
Description
Sipp and Isas invested in shares and funds, cash, residential property.
Objectives
Retire at age 55 or 62, maintain or increase current level of income between ages 55 and 70, draw net income of £48,000 a year from investments if retired at age 55, cover large expenses, give each child up to £150,000 to buy a home, mitigate effect of breaching pensions lifetime allowance, decide when to take pensions tax-free cash entitlement, allocate Sipp and Isa correctly to meet investment goals.
Portfolio type
Investing for goals
Douglas is 52 and earns around £40,000 a year after tax. His wife is 46 and earns £140,000 a year. They have two children in their early teens. Their home is worth about £900,000 with a mortgage of £275,000.