Should I take my pension's tax-free cash at age 55?

Objectives

Retire at age 55 or 62, maintain or increase current level of income between ages 55 and 70, draw net income of £48,000 a year from investments if retired at age 55, cover large expenses, give each child up to £150,000 to buy a home, mitigate effect of breaching pensions lifetime allowance, decide when to take pensions tax-free cash entitlement, allocate Sipp and Isa correctly to meet investment goals.