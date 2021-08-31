Targeting sky high returns

Cash return of £25.9m in October from £33m net cash pile

52.7 per cent-owned Quickline subsidiary sold for maximum consideration of £48.6m, or 5.8 times cost of investment

Deferred consideration of £10.1m cash and £1.8m loan notes subject to Quickline’s performance in 12 months to 31 March 2022

8 per cent equity stake worth £5.6m retained in Quickline

Australian SkyMesh business delivers 50 per cent cash profit growth in first half

Aim-traded BigBlu Broadband (BBB:116p), a provider of alternative superfast satellite, fixed wireless and 4G/5G broadband products, is returning 45p a share to shareholders following the disposal of the group’s 52.7 per cent stake in Quickline to private equity group Northleaf Capital Partners.

Funded by government grants, Quickline is building its own fixed wireless access (FWA) networks, supported by increasing amounts of fibre infrastructure, to address the ‘digital divide’ in the UK. It’s a fast-growing business which is why BigBlu achieved an exit price of 23 times forecast cash profits. Sensibly, BigBlu has retained an 8 per cent equity stake worth £5.8m to benefit from further capital upside.