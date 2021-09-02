/
Ricardo: the reformed petrolhead

‘Green’ transport offers automotive consultancy Ricardo as many opportunities as those it is losing
Ricardo: the reformed petrolhead
September 2, 2021
  • Push to green technologies
  • Potential for re-rating
Tip style
Speculative
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • The opportunities of ‘net zero’
  • Order book stays strong
  • Finances not in doubt
Bear points
  • Decline of internal-combustion engines
  • Uncertainty about new chief executive’s plans

A company that supplies the transmission set-up for the world’s fastest production car – powered, it almost goes without saying, by an internal-combustion engine – should not revel in the prospect of a world with net-zero carbon emissions. And it’s true, it might be an exaggeration to say Ricardo (RCDO) ‘revels’ in the demise of petrol-driven autos (or diesels). But a greener world isn’t short of opportunities for the Sussex-based consultancy.

