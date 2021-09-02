Ricardo: the reformed petrolhead

Push to green technologies

Potential for re-rating

Tip style Speculative Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points The opportunities of ‘net zero’

Order book stays strong

Finances not in doubt Bear points Decline of internal-combustion engines

Uncertainty about new chief executive’s plans

A company that supplies the transmission set-up for the world’s fastest production car – powered, it almost goes without saying, by an internal-combustion engine – should not revel in the prospect of a world with net-zero carbon emissions. And it’s true, it might be an exaggeration to say Ricardo (RCDO) ‘revels’ in the demise of petrol-driven autos (or diesels). But a greener world isn’t short of opportunities for the Sussex-based consultancy.