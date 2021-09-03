How much do I need to save to retire in my 50s?

This investor wants to retire in his 50s and have an income of £30,000 a year by the time he is 60

His personal situation means that at present it probably makes sense to hold the majority of his investments in a diversified basket of global stocks

He should ensure that he does not hold funds with many of the same investments as each other

Reader Portfolio Stuart 29 Description Pensions and Isa invested in funds, unquoted company, cash, residential property Objectives Retire in 50s, income of £30,000 a year by age 60, increase contributions to Sipp and Isa, add Asia fund to Sipp, diversify assets with non-equity investments. Portfolio type Investing for growth

Stuart is 29 and works in a pharmacy for a salary of about £26,000 a year. His boyfriend is self-employed and growing his business. They bought their first home last year which is worth about £142,000 and has a mortgage of £75,000.