Bargain Shares: Broking for profitable gains

First half underlying pre-tax profit surges 44 per cent to £2.8m on 37 per cent higher revenue of £18.2m.

Corporate broker secures more than 10 per cent of all funds raised on AIM in latest six-month trading period.

Revenue from market making activity trebles to £2.4m against a backdrop of heightened market activity.

Having trebled its underlying pre-tax profit to £4m on 23 per cent higher revenue of £31.9m in 2020, corporate broker Cenkos Securities (CNKS:84p) has maintained the momentum this year.

In the six months to 30 June 2021, the company raised £580m across 16 placing transactions for corporate clients including £400m for Aim companies, or just over 10 per cent of the £3.96bn raised across London’s junior stock market. Fees from this activity boosted corporate finance revenue by 38 per cent to £12.7m. Since the half-year end, Cenkos has completed a further eight fundraisings and two IPOs including a £52m placing alongside the £150m IPO of Lord’s Trading Group (LORD), a specialist UK distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods.