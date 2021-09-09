IC Top 50 Funds 2021: UK Equity Income

The economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak resulted in a number of UK companies cutting, axing or suspending their dividends last year, including historically reliable payers. But some UK companies did not stop generating and growing payouts, and there has been a recovery among some of those that did. A good way to get exposure to these is an active fund run by an experienced investment team which can, among other things, assess how sustainable these opportunities are going forward.

Investment trusts, meanwhile, have the benefit of being able to hold back dividend income in good years to build up reserves that enable them to maintain or even increase dividends in leaner years.