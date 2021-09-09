IC Top 50 Funds 2021

Every year we present our selection of top funds, which we whittle down from the thousands available to private investors. The aim of our list is to help investors with their own research by highlighting what we believe to be some of the best and most interesting funds. The list can be used as a starting point for building or expanding a portfolio, as a source of ideas for exposure to certain sectors or as a way to compare your own holdings against alternatives.

We put together the list of funds using the knowledge of our team, and other sources such as research by other analysts. We consider the fund strategies and the manager record and we look at how the funds have performed against relevant indices and fund sector averages. We check any news or changes affecting the fund and we look at its ongoing charge and any performance fees.

We also look at the comments our expert panel make. This year’s expert panel comprises nine investment professionals. Six panel members reviewed the whole list and three only reviewed the investment trusts.