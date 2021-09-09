/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

Profit from the rise of the influencer with In The Style

Online fashion company In The Style is pioneering a more collaborative approach to working with social media stars
Profit from the rise of the influencer with In The Style
September 9, 2021
  • After years of providing cheap marketing for fast fashion brands, social media influencers are seeking more profitable opportunities
  • In The Style is cashing in by offering them a direct route to market
IC TIP: Buy at 205.75p
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Novel business model
  • Exploiting social media trends
  • Fast-growth
  • Attractive margins
Bear points
  • Early stage
  • Vulnerable to competition

Nespresso reportedly paid George Clooney as much as $40m (£28.9m) to drink its coffee on TV in the noughties. In 2012, Pepsi (US:PEP) is said to have offered Beyoncé an even greater sum – $50m – to swig its carbonated soft drink.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data