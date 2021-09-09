Profit from the rise of the influencer with In The Style

- After years of providing cheap marketing for fast fashion brands, social media influencers are seeking more profitable opportunities
- In The Style is cashing in by offering them a direct route to market
IC TIP: Buy at 205.75p
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
- Novel business model
- Exploiting social media trends
- Fast-growth
- Attractive margins
Bear points
- Early stage
- Vulnerable to competition
Nespresso reportedly paid George Clooney as much as $40m (£28.9m) to drink its coffee on TV in the noughties. In 2012, Pepsi (US:PEP) is said to have offered Beyoncé an even greater sum – $50m – to swig its carbonated soft drink.