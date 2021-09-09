Profit from the rise of the influencer with In The Style

After years of providing cheap marketing for fast fashion brands, social media influencers are seeking more profitable opportunities

In The Style is cashing in by offering them a direct route to market

IC TIP: Buy at 205.75p Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Novel business model

Exploiting social media trends

Fast-growth

Attractive margins Bear points Early stage

Vulnerable to competition

Nespresso reportedly paid George Clooney as much as $40m (£28.9m) to drink its coffee on TV in the noughties. In 2012, Pepsi (US:PEP) is said to have offered Beyoncé an even greater sum – $50m – to swig its carbonated soft drink.