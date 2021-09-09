Rathbone growth on the cheap

The fund management industry is a strange hybrid of companies that manage piles of assets so large they can be seen from the moon. Some seen to trade purely on their name, while others find a distinct niche. Rathbone Brothers (RAT) falls into the latter category. It can is a specialist fund manager and advisory business with a share of roughly 3.8 per cent of the total UK wealth management market.

IC TIP: Buy at 2,055p Tip style Value Risk rating Low Timescale Long Term Bull points Acquisition to improve performance of advisory business

A long-standing ESG presence chimes with market trends

Strong growth in funds business

Not too big to be an acquisition target itself Bear points Parts of the business are growing at different speeds

Because of its manageable size, there is a distinct possibility that Rathbone could itself become a target for a larger predator. As things stand, Rathbones looks like it could be the most engaging investment prospect in the asset management industry – and one which isn’t guarded by a high rating for the shares