Top 50 Funds 2021: Asian Equity Growth

Asia has some of the most dynamic economies and arguably the greatest growth potential of all geographic regions. It includes China and India, the countries with the world’s largest populations, where growing affluence is driving many areas such as consumer and financial services. While economic growth is not always reflected in stock markets, the ones in this part of the world are growing and it is home to high-growth and quality companies which good investment teams should be able to find. So it is not an area that long-term growth investors can afford to ignore, as long as they are comfortable with higher risks and exposure to potentially volatile emerging markets.

Stewart Investors Asia Pacific Leaders Sustainability (GB0033874768)