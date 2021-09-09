Top 50 Funds 2021: Bonds

Many investors’ portfolios should have an allocation to assets other than equities for diversification. And with cash rates so low bonds can be a useful component in income portfolios. But although bonds can be less volatile than equities they are far from risk-free, so you need to be selective about the types of bond funds you invest in. For this reason, we mainly include strategic bond funds in our selection. Their managers can invest across the fixed-income spectrum in an unconstrained way, focusing on the areas that look best and avoiding less desirable ones. However, strategic bond funds can be higher-risk than traditional corporate bond funds so are not necessarily suitable for lower-risk investors.

Allianz Strategic Bond (GB00B06T9362)