/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
funds

Top 50 Funds 2021: Emerging Markets

Our suggestions for exposure to emerging market equities
Top 50 Funds 2021: Emerging Markets
September 9, 2021

Perhaps the most important area for long-term growth is emerging markets because populations and wealth in these parts of the world are growing as the countries, economies and markets develop. These markets are also less researched than developed markets so should give active managers more opportunities to find good companies. But along with growth potential comes a lot of risk, as these areas are often less politically stable and have lower standards of corporate governance than developed economies. So funds focused on these areas are better suited to investors with long-term investment horizons and high risk appetites.

 

Fidelity Emerging Markets (GB00B9SMK778)

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data