How can I get an income of £12,000-£15,000 a year from my investments?

This investor wants to supplement her pension income with £12,000-£15,000 a year

She could use her funds to buy an annuity but might not have enough to buy this level of income

Drawing from her investments could generate this amount but they could run out before she dies

Reader Portfolio Marion 69 Description Pensions invested in shares and funds, cash, residential property. Objectives Take £12,000-£15,000 a year from investments to supplement income, 5% a year return from investments, decide whether to transfer personal pension into Sipp, Portfolio type Managing pension drawdown

Marion is 69 and retired. She receives state pension of £15,000 a year and an occupational pension of £500 a year after tax. She has three adult children. Marion’s home is worth around £725,000 and mortgage-free.