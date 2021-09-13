How to prepare for retirement

It helps to plan for retirement if you have an idea of when you want to do this

You need to calculate if you have enough to retire when you intend with the income you want

There are a number of ways in which you can boost your retirement savings if you do not have enough

Retirement used to be a straightforward process for most people involving a single set date, a few kind words from the boss, drinks in the pub and then, if you were lucky, a couple of decades of pottering.

But that is no longer the case. In recent years there has been much greater flexibility and big changes in the way people choose to end their working lives. And this new, more malleable retirement landscape comes with a whole new set of decisions and plans to address, including the basic but crucial question of when to retire.