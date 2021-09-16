Bargain shares: A royal high yielding investment

Pre-tax profit of £16.1m includes £9.9m gains on portfolio.

April’s placing raises £35m, at 35p a share, and loan facilities extended from £30m to £35m plus £20m accordion facility.

Duke still debt free after £23.3m of new investments made post March year-end.

Annual results from Duke Royalty (DUKE:48p), an Aim-traded company that makes its money by providing capital to companies in exchange for rights to a small percentage of their future revenues, highlight exactly why I included the shares, at 29p, in my market beating 2021 Bargain Shares Portfolio.

Having successfully navigated the Covid-19 pandemic, and provided the requisite support to its royalty partners last year, the group is now seeing the upside. In the 12 months to 31 March 2021, Duke’s cash revenue increased 7 per cent to a record £11m which in turn produced 16 per cent higher operating cash flow of 3.68p a share and free cash flow of 3.1p a share. The 2.25p a share dividend was covered 1.2 times by adjusted earnings per share of 2.7p, up from 2.44p in 2019/20, but free cash flow cover is the better metric.