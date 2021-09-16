Profit from Dunelm's digital revolution

Homeware and furniture retailer Dunelm (DNLM) only relaunched its digital platform in October 2019. Moving to digital was the right strategy given the growth of ecommerce but previous attempts to make this happen had not gone well. The 2016 acquisition of online retailer Worldstores had been a flop, with losses racking up and the business's websites ultimately closed. But Dunelm has proved it is possible to learn from mistakes. The digital relaunch has proved a case of second time lucky, and in more ways than one. Just two months after its new digital systems went live, the first Covid-19 case was discovered in Wuhan. A few months after that, the UK government introduced its first lockdown, forcing Dunelm to close the doors of all its stores.