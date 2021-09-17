How can I improve my asset allocation to help preserve my wealth?

- This investor will have sufficient retirement income so wants to preserve his wealth
- Strategic bond funds could be a good way for him to get exposure to fixed income and would diversify his portfolio
- A small allocation to gold could be a useful diversifier
Reader Portfolio
Andy 61
Description
Isa and pensions invested in funds, cash, residential property
Objectives
Preserve capital value of investments, sell properties and reinvest in larger home, mitigate pensions lifetime allowance charge, make financial gifts to nephews and nieces, leave money to charity
Portfolio type
Preserving wealth
Andy is 61 and retired. He receives an index-linked public sector pension of £43,000 a year. His home is worth £950,000 and he has a second home worth £560,000, both of which are mortgage-free.