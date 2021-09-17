/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

How can I improve my asset allocation to help preserve my wealth?

This investor will have sufficient retirement income so wants to preserve his wealth
How can I improve my asset allocation to help preserve my wealth?
September 17, 2021
By Chris Dillow and Adrian Lowcock
  • This investor will have sufficient retirement income so wants to preserve his wealth
  • Strategic bond funds could be a good way for him to get exposure to fixed income and would diversify his portfolio
  • A small allocation to gold could be a useful diversifier
Reader Portfolio
Andy 61
Description

Isa and pensions invested in funds, cash, residential property

Objectives

Preserve capital value of investments, sell properties and reinvest in larger home, mitigate pensions lifetime allowance charge, make financial gifts to nephews and nieces, leave money to charity

Portfolio type
Preserving wealth

Andy is 61 and retired. He receives an index-linked public sector pension of £43,000 a year. His home is worth £950,000 and he has a second home worth £560,000, both of which are mortgage-free.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data