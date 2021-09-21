10 Quality Blue Chip Winners

Good three-months returns from moment

Lousy 12 months, though

But great long-term performance

10 new long and short picks

If there is one message coming from my Blue Chip Momentum screen this quarter it is to buy 'quality' companies. Indeed, the line-up of 10 momentum longs includes four of the names that appeared in my High Quality Large Cap screen, which I updated in this column last week.

While screens are entirely unthinking, there is a decent case to be made for buying 'quality' at the moment. Markets have started to get jittery as investors fret that the unravelling of Chinese property giant Evergrande heralds a bout of major volatility that will spread well beyond the country’s lenders and real estate sector. Often quality plays are seen as a good place to hide out at such times of strife.