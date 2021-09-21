10 Quality Blue Chip Winners

- Good three-months returns from moment
- Lousy 12 months, though
- But great long-term performance
- 10 new long and short picks
If there is one message coming from my Blue Chip Momentum screen this quarter it is to buy 'quality' companies. Indeed, the line-up of 10 momentum longs includes four of the names that appeared in my High Quality Large Cap screen, which I updated in this column last week.
While screens are entirely unthinking, there is a decent case to be made for buying 'quality' at the moment. Markets have started to get jittery as investors fret that the unravelling of Chinese property giant Evergrande heralds a bout of major volatility that will spread well beyond the country’s lenders and real estate sector. Often quality plays are seen as a good place to hide out at such times of strife.