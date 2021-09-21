/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

10 Quality Blue Chip Winners

My Blue Chip Momentum screen has enjoyed a solid quarter and its message for the next three months is "buy quality".
10 Quality Blue Chip Winners
September 21, 2021
  • Good three-months returns from moment
  • Lousy 12 months, though
  • But great long-term performance
  • 10 new long and short picks

If there is one message coming from my Blue Chip Momentum screen this quarter it is to buy 'quality' companies. Indeed, the line-up of 10 momentum longs includes four of the names that appeared in my High Quality Large Cap screen, which I updated in this column last week.

While screens are entirely unthinking, there is a decent case to be made for buying 'quality' at the moment. Markets have started to get jittery as investors fret that the unravelling of Chinese property giant Evergrande heralds a bout of major volatility that will spread well beyond the country’s lenders and real estate sector. Often quality plays are seen as a good place to hide out at such times of strife.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data