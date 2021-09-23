Phoenix dividend gains altitude

Investors may soon believe Phoenix can continue to grow its dividend

Brexit could create acquisition opportunities

Tip style Income Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Organic cash generation looks on target

Bulk annuities should rebound

Post-Brexit changes to regulation will push up life book sales

Director buying Bear points No obvious M&A targets

Life insurer Phoenix Group (PNHX) is one of the select group of companies to have increased its dividend in the teeth of the pandemic. However, the need to build up its organic cash generation has overshadowed its ability to lift the payout last year. That has meant a prolonged period of share price attrition. The price has fallen 23 per cent over the past 12 months. But the shares now boast a meaty yield, which stands out amongst its listed peers.