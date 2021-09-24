Do we have enough to retire on £50,000 a year now?

These investors want to know if they have sufficient assets to retire with an income of £50,000 a year within the next five years

They need to calculate whether their assets could support this and for how long, and cover other expenses coming up

They also need to decide whether to sell their buy-to-let properties and how they could do this tax-efficiently

Reader Portfolio Henry and his wife 45 and 50 Description Pensions, Isas and general investment accounts invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property Objectives Retire within next five years on £50,000 a year, pay off mortgage in eight years, help children with university costs and to buy properties Portfolio type Investing for goals

Henry and his wife are 45 and 50, respectively, and have two children. He earns £36,000 a year as a self-employed massage therapist and she earns about £3,000 a year as a home tutor. Their home is worth about £600,000 with a mortgage of £203,000 and they have a holiday home worth about £15,000-£20,000. They also jointly own 15 buy-to-let properties worth about £2m with mortgages of £1,167,000 in total.